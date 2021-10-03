WWE News: Damian Priest Thanks Fans After Headlining Event in Puerto Rico, Preview for FOX King of the Ring Countdown

– As noted, Damian Priest defended the WWE US title against Sami Zayn at yesterday’s WWE Supershow event in San Juan, Puerto Rico. After the match, Priest, who is of Puerto Rican descent, shared a post thanking the fans for their support.

Damian Priest wrote, “What an honor! The support I’ve received from fans all over the world made it possible for me to not only perform in Puerto Rico, but have the US title in the main event of a #WWE show. Forever grateful! THANK YOU #LiveForever” You can see the tweet and photo he shared below:

– WWE released a new preview clip for the FOX King of the Ring Countdown special airing today on the network: