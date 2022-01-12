WWE News: Damon Kemp Reacts To Loss On NXT 2.0, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode of NXT, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

– In a post on Twitter, Damon Kemp reacted to his loss to Cameron Grimes on last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. Kemp is better known as Bobby Steveson, the brother of recent RAW signee Gable Steveson.

He wrote: “It ain’t how hard you can hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward! #yearofkemp”

– Here are highlights from that episode:

