wrestling / News
WWE News: Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose Hype The Draft In Bikinis, Clips From This Week’s Independent Shows On WWE Network, The Neidharts Announce A Giveaway
October 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose teamed up on Instagram to hype the 2020 WWE Draft, showing off their bikini bodies while doing so. Mandy was drafted to RAW last night. Dana Brooke was previously announced as a pre-draft pick for the red brand.
– Natalya Neidhart and her sister have announced a giveaway in a new video on Youtube.
– Several independent wrestling shows were added to the WWE Network today from ICW, PROGRESS, EVOLVE and wXw. You can see clips from the additions below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On What The Miz Was Missing Early In His WWE Career, Why He Changed His Mind About Him, How Miz Is Similar To Jake Roberts
- Matt Cardona On Why He Liked Losing the Intercontinental Title After A Day, His and Bryan Myers’ WWE Heel Turn Idea
- Alberto El Patron Officially Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault
- Email Reportedly Shows Candy Cartwright’s WWE Bookings Were Canceled Due to ‘Past Issues’ With Talent