WWE News: Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose Hype The Draft In Bikinis, Clips From This Week’s Independent Shows On WWE Network, The Neidharts Announce A Giveaway

– Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose teamed up on Instagram to hype the 2020 WWE Draft, showing off their bikini bodies while doing so. Mandy was drafted to RAW last night. Dana Brooke was previously announced as a pre-draft pick for the red brand.

– Natalya Neidhart and her sister have announced a giveaway in a new video on Youtube.

– Several independent wrestling shows were added to the WWE Network today from ICW, PROGRESS, EVOLVE and wXw. You can see clips from the additions below.