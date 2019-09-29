WWE News: Dana Brooke Attends NASCAR Event, Top Superstar Instagram Photos Include Carmella and Dana Brooke, Top 5 NXT Cameos on Raw and SD

– WWE Superstar Dana Brooke is in attendance at todays’ Bank of America Roval 400 race for NASCAR in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Charlotte Motor Speedway released a clip of Brooke at the event, which you can see below.

– WWE.com released the top 25 picks for the best Superstar Instagram photos for the week. This week’s picks included Otis, Carmella, and Dana Brooke. You can check out some of those images below.

– WWE released a new NXT Top 5 video featuring the Top 5 NXT Cameos on Raw and Smackdown. You can check out that new video below.