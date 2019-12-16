wrestling / News
WWE News: Dana Brooke & Batista Continue To Flirt, Best Of nWo, New Seth Rollins Shirt
– Dana Brooke and Batista continue to make sexual innuendos towards each other.
Ok daddy..I may need practice again, w/ the slam included & while we are at it .. show me that one thing ya did again 😉 … @DaveBautista is an animal 💋 https://t.co/ezlTqlmOOL
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 16, 2019
– WWE has released a new Seth Rollins shirt with the phrase “Iowa’s Own.” Raw tapes in Iowa tonight.
– The Rock responded to a kind holiday message.
Show your mama this ..
Hi Kelley,
DJ here. Or Uncle Handsome 😂
Sending you much love and gratitude this holiday season.
Your daughter Sara speaks very highly of you and says that you’re a big fan of mine. Thank you and clearly you have impeccable taste 😉
Merry Christmas 🎁
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 16, 2019
– Best of nWo playlist.
– Brock Lesnar discusses the origin of the F5 in a clip from WWE Confidential.
