WWE News: Dana Brooke & Batista Continue To Flirt, Best Of nWo, New Seth Rollins Shirt

December 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Batista Raw 3-11-19 - Stephen Amell, Ice Cube

– Dana Brooke and Batista continue to make sexual innuendos towards each other.

– WWE has released a new Seth Rollins shirt with the phrase “Iowa’s Own.” Raw tapes in Iowa tonight.

– The Rock responded to a kind holiday message.

– Best of nWo playlist.

– Brock Lesnar discusses the origin of the F5 in a clip from WWE Confidential.

Jeremy Lambert

