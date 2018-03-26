wrestling / News
WWE News: Dana Brooke & Bayley Comment on House Show Team-Up, Poll on Strowman’s WrestleMania Tag Partner, Stock Up
– Dana Brooke and Bayley posted to Twitter commenting on their team up at a house show this weekend. The two faced Mickie James and Alexa Bliss in a losing effort and posted after the show:
Omg I love WRESTLING! This couldn’t have been any better, back in the ring with one of the best showing me the ropes! @itsBayleyWWE @wwe #wwe pic.twitter.com/IH4tZD5EnG
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 25, 2018
You’re a cool partner! #Worldwide pic.twitter.com/gjYnUj0evK
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 25, 2018
– WWE’s stock closed at $36.90 on Monday, up $1.08 (3.02%) from the previous closing price.
– The company’s latest fan poll asks whether Braun Strowman having a tag team partner will hurt or help him at WrestleMania against the Bar. The results are, as of this writing:
* Hurt. Strowman works best on his own. Plus, the tag team partner could be the one pinned by The Bar: 65%
* Help. Having another Superstar on his side can only benefit The Monster Among Men: 35%