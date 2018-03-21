WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on Confronting Ronda Rousey at Raw, Pre-Sale Codes For May Raws

– Dana Brooke posted to Instagram commenting on her confronting Ronda Rousey during a Raw dark match segment. Brooke confronted Rousey in a segment not aired on USA, which ended with Rousey tossing Brooke from the ring.

Brooke posted:

– PWInsider reports that pre-sales have begun for the May 7th Raw taping at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the May 21st taping at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York and May 28th at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia. The pre-sale code for all three is RAW2018.