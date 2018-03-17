WWE News: Dana Brooke Honors Her Late Boyfriend On WWE 24, NBA Star & Boxer Hang Out With WWE Stars

– The new episode of WWE 24 airs this Monday after Raw on the WWE Network and it gives viewers a behind the scenes look at the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Here is a teaser clip of Dana Brooke honoring her late bodybuilder boyfriend, Dallas McCarver, who died suddenly on August 22, 2017.

Brooke also Tweeted out the following…

❤️🙏🏻 I am forever grateful 4 my angel @DallasMcCarver my heart aches daily but reminding myself he is always w/ me makes me stronger! PLEASE TUNE IN! @WWENetwork @WWE I thank u for allowing me to share this! I am forever thankful https://t.co/CJDRcFtlGa — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 18, 2018

According to medium.com, McCarver died after an unwitnessed cardiac event contributed to by of combination of coronary atherosclerosis (a buildup of plaque in the arteries) and an enlarged left ventricle (a thickening of the heart muscle that causes it to work harder).

– New York Knicks player Enes Kanter attended last night’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City and posed for photos with WWE stars …

– Michael Conlan, an Irish professional boxer, was also backstage…