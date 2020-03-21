WWE News: Dana Brooke Has a Message for Bayley, Sareee Releases First Episode of Video Series, Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair Survivor Series 2018 Match

– WWE Superstar Dana Brooke is set to get a title shot against Bayley at WrestleMania 36. She will be competing in the Six Pack Challenge for Bayley’s title at the event. After the announcement, Dana Brooke shared a message on the upcoming match on her Twitter account.

Dana Brooke wrote on Twitter, “Hahaha @itsmebayley – whoah who’s laughing now……. Your GOOD, I’ll give ya that… but thinking ur toooo good psshhh.. I’ve been working hard my whole career for this moment… Keep laughing CHAMP… See ya #wrestlemania Feels so good saying that! @WWE #wwe #SmackDown”

– As previously reported, Japanese wrestling star Sareee recently signed with WWE. She recently released a new video in her Sareee’s Open 24hrs Heart documentary series, where she talks about moving to the US and working for WWE. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released the full match video for Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey from Survivor Series 2018. You can check out the full match video below.