WWE News: Dana Brooke References Being Busted Open During Raw Ad Break, Kevin Owens Cuts Promo on Kofi Kingston

June 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dana Brooke

– Dana Brooke discussed her injury at last week’s Raw taping while addressing the crowd during a Raw commercial break. You can see video below of Brooke talking about getting busted open by Sonya Deville during the WWE Main Event tapings, calling them “badges of honor”:

– WWE also released the following video of Kevin Owens running down Kofi Kingston during the Raw commercial break before their match on Raw:

Dana Brooke, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, RAW, Jeremy Thomas

