WWE News: Dana Brooke References Being Busted Open During Raw Ad Break, Kevin Owens Cuts Promo on Kofi Kingston

– Dana Brooke discussed her injury at last week’s Raw taping while addressing the crowd during a Raw commercial break. You can see video below of Brooke talking about getting busted open by Sonya Deville during the WWE Main Event tapings, calling them “badges of honor”:

EXCLUSIVE: After suffering a gruesome injury one week earlier, @DanaBrookeWWE affirms that she wears her “badges of honor” proudly in this moment you did not see on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/1iqI2jYfDj — WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2019

– WWE also released the following video of Kevin Owens running down Kofi Kingston during the Raw commercial break before their match on Raw: