WWE News: Dana Warrior Shares Vince’s Reaction to Her Ultimate Warrior Snarl, Jimmy Uso & Naomi Lobby For Second Chance Votes

March 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dana Warrior - Ultimate Warrior

– Dana Warrior posted a video of Vince McMahon reacting to her Ultimate Warrior snarl during a Hall of Fame sound check. Dana presents the yearly Warrior Award at the Hall of Fame, which will go to Jarrius “JJ” Robertson this year. You can see the video below:

– Here is a new WWE video with Jimmy Uso and Naomi lobbying for Second Chance votes in the Mixed Match Challenge:

