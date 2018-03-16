wrestling / News
WWE News: Dana Warrior Shares Vince’s Reaction to Her Ultimate Warrior Snarl, Jimmy Uso & Naomi Lobby For Second Chance Votes
– Dana Warrior posted a video of Vince McMahon reacting to her Ultimate Warrior snarl during a Hall of Fame sound check. Dana presents the yearly Warrior Award at the Hall of Fame, which will go to Jarrius “JJ” Robertson this year. You can see the video below:
Hall of Fame sound check for the #WarriorAward is always my favorite! Hearing our Chairman @VinceMcMahon laugh with my annual UW warm-up snarl shakes my nerves. xo💗d #King #steelChairman #AlwaysBelieve #UltimateWarrior @WWE pic.twitter.com/PjoRGQfhsb
— Dana Warrior (@DanaWarriorWWE) March 13, 2018
– Here is a new WWE video with Jimmy Uso and Naomi lobbying for Second Chance votes in the Mixed Match Challenge: