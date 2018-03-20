 

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Addresses In-Ring Return on Smackdown, Triple H Comments on Bryan’s Return

March 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan Smackdowsn 32018

– WWE has posted a clip of Daniel Bryan commenting on his being medical cleared to return to the ring during Smackdown’s opening segment. You can see the highlights below. Bryan talked about Brie Bella being his support system and telling him to fight for his dreams and pushing him to see outside doctors in an effort to get cleared. He credited her pushing him to do so for his being able to get cleared:

– Triple H posted to Twitter to comment on Bryan’s return, as you can see below:

