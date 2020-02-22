wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan and Bellas Set For WWE Backstage, Smackdown Dark Match

February 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backstage

– Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Fame inductees The Bellas will be the guests on next week’s WWE Backstage. WWE on FOX announced on Friday that the three will be the featured guests on Tuesday’s episode, following the announcement that the twins are joining the WWE Hall of Fame:

Wrestling Inc reports that Apollo Crews (working as a heel) beat Gran Metalik in the dark match before Smackdown.

