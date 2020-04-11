wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Celebrate Anniversary, Watch Smackdown In Three Minutes, Kofi Kingston On Final Fantasy VII Remake
April 11, 2020
– Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella are celebrating six years of marriage today. Brie posted the following video about their anniversary on Youtube.
– WWE on FOX has posted a new video showing what happened on last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown in three minutes. You can find our full report here.
– UpUpDownDown has posted a new video with Kofi Kingston giving his thoughts on the Final Fantasy VII remake.
