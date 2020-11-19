wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Preview Tonight’s Total Bellas, Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods Play Godfall, Clip of Cesaro on Chasing Glory
November 19, 2020 | Posted by
– The Bella Twins YouTube channel released a video featuring WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella previewing tonight’s episode of Total Bellas. You can check out that video below:
– UpUpDownDown released a new Let’s Play video featuring Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods playing Godfall, which you can see below:
– Chasing Glory released a new clip of Lilian Garcia speaking to WWE Superstar Cesaro, which you can view here:
