wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Preview Tonight’s Total Bellas, Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods Play Godfall, Clip of Cesaro on Chasing Glory

November 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brie Bella Daniel Bryan, WWE

– The Bella Twins YouTube channel released a video featuring WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella previewing tonight’s episode of Total Bellas. You can check out that video below:

– UpUpDownDown released a new Let’s Play video featuring Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods playing Godfall, which you can see below:

– Chasing Glory released a new clip of Lilian Garcia speaking to WWE Superstar Cesaro, which you can view here:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cesaro, Total Bellas, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Xavier Woods, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading