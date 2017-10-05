WWE News: Daniel Bryan Appearing at Kane Fundraiser Tonight, Nikki vs. Brie Match From 2014

– Daniel Bryan is set to appear tonight at a fundraiser for Kane’s mayoral run. The Yes, Yes, Yes-Fest takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee from 6 PM to 8 PM ET. You can find out more here.

Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is running for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

– WWE posted the full match Nikki Bella vs. Brie Bella from Hell in a Cell 2014. Nikki won the match, thus forcing Brie to become her personal assistant for 30 days: