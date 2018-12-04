WWE News: Daniel Bryan Assures The Miz That the Yes Movement is Dead, Highlights of Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

– WWE posted a clip of Daniel Bryan’s appearance on Miz TV during tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the clip below, which saw Bryan appear answer questions from a skeptical Miz who believed that the former Smackdown boss was just playing to the crowd and wanted to feel justified in his recent change of demeanor. Bryan assured Miz that the “Yes Movement” was dead and buried. AJ Styles came out to attack Bryan, but was hit with a Skull Crushing Finale from Miz:

– The company also posted the following video from the Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy match on Smackdown. Orton won the match after Samoa Joe appeared on the Tron from a bar, distracting Hardy long enough for Orton to hit an RKO for the win. Joe cut a promo about drinking in moderation, saying, “The choice is clear. Drink responsibly.”