 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Confirmed For Tonight’s Smackdown, Kofi Kingston on Twerking With Shawn Michaels, Stock Down

March 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan Smackdown 3-20-18

– Daniel Bryan is confirmed to appear on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The PPG Paints Arena posted to Twitter confirming that Bryan will be present for tonight’s show. Bryan was assaulted by Kevin Owensz and Sami Zayn at the end of last week’s episode.

– WWE’s stock closed at $36.18 on Tuesday, down $0.72 (1.95%) from the previous closing price.

– Here is a clip from last night’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot. The clip features Kofi Kingston discussing twerking with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 32:

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, Smackdown, WWE, WWE Photo Shoot, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading