WWE News: Daniel Bryan Confirmed For Tonight’s Smackdown, Kofi Kingston on Twerking With Shawn Michaels, Stock Down

– Daniel Bryan is confirmed to appear on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The PPG Paints Arena posted to Twitter confirming that Bryan will be present for tonight’s show. Bryan was assaulted by Kevin Owensz and Sami Zayn at the end of last week’s episode.

🎶 Guess who’s back, back again. Daniel Bryan’s back, TELL ALL YOUR FRIENDS! 🎶

CONFIRMED! Next Tuesday – Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan will be right here, live in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/HopviwSlh2 — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) March 21, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $36.18 on Tuesday, down $0.72 (1.95%) from the previous closing price.

– Here is a clip from last night’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot. The clip features Kofi Kingston discussing twerking with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 32: