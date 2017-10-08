wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Congratulates Demetrious Johnson, Natalya Hypes Hell in a Cell, Coachman on Jinder Mahal’s Success

October 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan

– Daniel Bryan posted to Twitter congratulating Demetrious Johnson on his UFC 216 win. Johnson beat Ray Borg via submission to score a record-breaking eleventh straight title defense win:

– Natalya posted to Twitter hyping her match tonight with Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell:

– Jonathan Coachman also took to Twitter over the weekend, sharing a pic with Jinder Mahal and praising the WWE Champion’s success this year:

Daniel Bryan, Demetrious Johnson, Hell in a Cell, Jonathan Coachman, Natalya, Jeremy Thomas

