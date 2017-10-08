wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Congratulates Demetrious Johnson, Natalya Hypes Hell in a Cell, Coachman on Jinder Mahal’s Success
– Daniel Bryan posted to Twitter congratulating Demetrious Johnson on his UFC 216 win. Johnson beat Ray Borg via submission to score a record-breaking eleventh straight title defense win:
Wow! @MightyMouseUFC with the coolest armbar ever! Congratulations on breaking the record. #UFC216 #ImStealingThat
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 8, 2017
– Natalya posted to Twitter hyping her match tonight with Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell:
It’s a beautiful day in Detroit! AND I’m the best there is, was and ever will be @MsCharlotteWWE! #HIAC 👑v👑 #WWENetwork I pic.twitter.com/WcNxA4qUKx
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 8, 2017
– Jonathan Coachman also took to Twitter over the weekend, sharing a pic with Jinder Mahal and praising the WWE Champion’s success this year:
What a year this guy is having. My man @JinderMahal fresh in a @davidalanstyle suit tonight. Another successful year. pic.twitter.com/3OaPHtZQvK
— Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) October 7, 2017