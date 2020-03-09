wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak Comment on Elimination Chamber Match, Miz & Morrison Not Surprised By Their Win
– WWE shared videos of Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak separately discussing their wins at Elimination Chamber. You can see the videos below from backstage at the show. Bryan puts over Gulak and said he feels alive following the match and recalled being a fan of his will commentating for the Cruiserweight Classic. He said Gulak is better then he ever thought Gulak was and teased that he may try to ally with him.
Meanwhile, Gulak said that he cares too much for Bryan, which is what led to his loss. He said he knows the holes in Bryan’s game and when asked what’s next, he walked off.
– WWE also posted video of Miz and Morrison following their win in the Elimination Chamber to retain their Smackdown Tag Team Championships. The two say they never thought they were going to lose at any time and put over the other tag teams, then said they’re the greatest tag team of the 21st century.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Discusses Slapping Disco Inferno On A Rent-A-Car Bus Over Incident With Bill DeMott
- Bruce Prichard Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Jenna Jameson Was, Discusses His Reaction To Her In The Val Venis Vignettes
- Kurt Angle on His ‘7-Hour Wrestling Feud’ With Vince McMahon During an Airplane Trip, How Brock Lesnar Is ‘One of the Greatest’ Ever
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Concerns They Had Over Giving Sean Morley The Val Venis Gimmick, Inherent Limitations of the Gimmick