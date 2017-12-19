WWE News: Daniel Bryan Explains His Actions at Clash of Champions, Dark Match Before Smackdown

– Daniel Bryan addressed his actions in the Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton match at Clash of Champions during Smackdown. You can see a clip of the opening segment below.

Bryan and Shane McMahon took to the ring, with Shane talking about the fact that he lost focus when he stopped counting the pin for Sami Zayn and acted out of revenge. He said that he wanted an explanation from Bryan for the fast count that gave Owens and Zayn the win, to which Bryan said the did it to protect Shane from himself. Shane said he didn’t need Bryan’s protection, but Bryan disagreed and said that he was trying to protect Smackdown as the land of opportunity. He said that he didn’t want Shane to turn into Mr. McMahon.

Shane said that he understands, but said that Owens and Zayn will stab him in the back. Bryan said that if they aren’t on the same page anymore than that’s fine, but that Shane can fire him if he needs to release someone. Shane said he trusts and respects Bryan, then tells him good luck with the show tonight.

– WZ reports that Breezango and Zack Ryder defeated The Colons and Mojo Rawley in the dark match before Smackdown.