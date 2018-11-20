WWE News: Daniel Bryan Faces Miz After Smackdown Taping, Highlights of Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

– Daniel Bryan faced off with The Miz after Tuesday’s WWE Smackdown and Mixed Match Challenge went off the air. You can see video from the match below via fans in attendance at the event:

DB tried to leave and Miz came for his ass. Lmao. FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT pic.twitter.com/7aqjtLNsBW — hawaii girl dayno (@beckylinzz) November 21, 2018

Bryan said we don’t deserve to see him punch Miz in the face so he was leaving. pic.twitter.com/1tGjNwToKB — Victor (@GuyInGreenWWE) November 21, 2018

So weird having a complete heel Daniel Bryan vs Miz as a face who is so over right now 😂 #SDLive pic.twitter.com/dQsMuz4tLU — Kim (@kimberlasskick) November 21, 2018

– WWE posted the following clip of Randy Orton’s win over Rey Mysterio on Smackdown. Orton delivered an RKO to Mysterio as the latter slid out of the ring, then hit another RKO for the win before attacking Mysterio after the match: