wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Faces Miz After Smackdown Taping, Highlights of Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

November 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Daniel Bryan WrestleMania 34

– Daniel Bryan faced off with The Miz after Tuesday’s WWE Smackdown and Mixed Match Challenge went off the air. You can see video from the match below via fans in attendance at the event:

– WWE posted the following clip of Randy Orton’s win over Rey Mysterio on Smackdown. Orton delivered an RKO to Mysterio as the latter slid out of the ring, then hit another RKO for the win before attacking Mysterio after the match:

