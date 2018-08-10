wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Films For WWE 2K19 Project, Big E and Kaitlyn Watch Match Together, Poll On Ronda Rousey’s Opponents
– Daniel Bryan filmed at a high school in Aberdeen, Washington, his hometown, for a special WWE 2K19 project.
Why is @WWEDanielBryan talking about #WWE2K19 in his high school gym? Find out next week! pic.twitter.com/21U1Cuou51
— WWE 2K19 (@WWEgames) August 10, 2018
– The latest edition of WWE Playback features Big E and Kaitlyn watching their match from Summerslam 2013, where Big E and AJ Lee battled Kaitlyn and Dolph Ziggler.
– WWE.com has a new poll asking who would be the toughest competition for Ronda Rousey. 25% voted for Nia Jax, followed by Ember Moon (24%), Sasha Banks (19%), Alexa Bliss (11%), Natalya (8%), Ruby Riott (4%), Mickie James (2%), Bayley (2%), Sarah Logan (2%), Dana Brooke (1%), Liv Morgan (1%) and Alicia Fox (0%).