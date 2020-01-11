wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Gets a Morbid Gift From Bray Wyatt, Bayley Blindsides Lacey Evans, Miz & Morrison Video

January 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Daniel Bryan received a rather macabre gift from Bray Wyatt on Smackdown in the now-late (again) Ramblin’ Rabbit. You can see video below of the segment, in which Ramblin’ interrupts an interview by Bryan but in doing so, runs afoul of Wyatt. Later in the show, Bryan received the gift in a dead Ramblin’:

– WWE also shared the following video of Bayley blindsiding Lacey Evans on Smackdown:

– Finally, the following video from the show features Miz and John Morrison back together as a team:

