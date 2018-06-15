WWE News: Daniel Bryan Helping Lana For Money in the Bank, Stephanie McMahon On Celebrity Undercover Boss Tonight

– Lana revealed on Instagram Story that she is being helped for Money in the Bank by Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella.

She wrote: “I’m in San Diego, I just wrapped training with Daniel Bryan and Brie. They were amazing, they’ve been helping me prepare for this Money In The Bank ladder match that I have this Sunday. I’m so excited!”

– The Wrap reports that a synopsis for tonight’s Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition reveals that Stephanie Mcmahon, disguised a photographer, will meet an aspiring wrestler and helps out a fundraiser started by a fan who is a cancer survivor.