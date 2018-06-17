WWE News: Daniel Bryan Impressed With Cass After Match, Money in the Bank Attendance

– Daniel Bryan spoke in a video following his match with Big Cass at Money in the Bank on Sunday. You can see the video below, in which Bryan says he was impressed with Cass. He says that Big Cass tried to hurt him, which is the kind of competition they need. He adds that the Cass getting tired made the difference between them and that Cass had no choice but to tap to the Heel Hook.

– WWE announced an attendance of 13,213 for Money in the Bank, which took place at the Allstate Arena.