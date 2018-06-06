WWE News: Daniel Bryan & Jeff Hardy Team After Smackdown, Becky Lynch Comments on Win, CM Punk Appears at Cubs Game

– Daniel Bryan and Jeff Hardy teamed up in the dark match main event after Smackdown and 205 Live. Wrestling Inc reports that the two beat Miz and Big Cass in a tag team match.

– CM Punk appeared at Tuesday night’s Chicago Cubs game alongside fellow UFC fighter Clay Guida. The two started the seventh inning stretch by singing “Take Me Out To The Ballgame”:

Got a nice surprise watching the #cubs 7th inning stretch… @CMPunk & Clay Guida sing "take me out the ball game!!" #WWE Love ya punk!! pic.twitter.com/JxJMjufEaM — RC Chat (@RCShadley) June 6, 2018

– Here is video of Becky Lynch discussing her win over Charlotte Flair on tonight’s Smackdown. Lynch says she’s come close to winning Money In the Bank in the past and feels like nothing can stop her this year: