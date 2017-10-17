WWE News: Daniel Bryan Jokes About In-Ring Future, Bludgeon Brothers Vignette From Smackdown

– Daniel Bryan posted to Twitter in response to a fan talking about his potential in-ring return. The “WWE Creative Humor” Twitter account made a joke about Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ segment on Smackdown, where they took shots at Bryan for his in-ring career being over. The account made reference to Bryan’s contract ending in September of 2018, to which Bryan posted:

"I'm still an in-ring performer. @WWEDanielBryan, you're not anymore…until September" – Sami Zayn #SDLive — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) October 18, 2017

Some things are best left unsaid… 😎 https://t.co/duBLufk2VT — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 18, 2017

– Here is the latest vignette for the Bludgeon Brothers that aired on this week’s Smackdown: