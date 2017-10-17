wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Jokes About In-Ring Future, Bludgeon Brothers Vignette From Smackdown
October 17, 2017
– Daniel Bryan posted to Twitter in response to a fan talking about his potential in-ring return. The “WWE Creative Humor” Twitter account made a joke about Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ segment on Smackdown, where they took shots at Bryan for his in-ring career being over. The account made reference to Bryan’s contract ending in September of 2018, to which Bryan posted:
"I'm still an in-ring performer. @WWEDanielBryan, you're not anymore…until September" – Sami Zayn #SDLive
— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) October 18, 2017
Some things are best left unsaid… 😎 https://t.co/duBLufk2VT
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 18, 2017
– Here is the latest vignette for the Bludgeon Brothers that aired on this week’s Smackdown: