WWE News: Daniel Bryan Jokes About In-Ring Future, Bludgeon Brothers Vignette From Smackdown

October 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Daniel Bryan posted to Twitter in response to a fan talking about his potential in-ring return. The “WWE Creative Humor” Twitter account made a joke about Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ segment on Smackdown, where they took shots at Bryan for his in-ring career being over. The account made reference to Bryan’s contract ending in September of 2018, to which Bryan posted:

– Here is the latest vignette for the Bludgeon Brothers that aired on this week’s Smackdown:

