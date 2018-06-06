Quantcast

 

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Praises William Regal, Dolph Ziggler & Brother in ‘Daddy’s Boys’ Sketch

June 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan Smackdown 32718

– Daniel Bryan posted to Twitter to praise William Regal for being instrumental in his training. You can see Bryan’s tweet below, as well as Regal’s initial tweet in which he said that Bryan (and Brian Kendrick) were “already great when I met them”:

– Ryan Nemeth posted the following sketch titled “Daddy’s Boys” featuring himself and brother Dolph Ziggler. The video was Ted Marsden and written by Nemeth:

