WWE News: Daniel Bryan Praises William Regal, Dolph Ziggler & Brother in ‘Daddy’s Boys’ Sketch

– Daniel Bryan posted to Twitter to praise William Regal for being instrumental in his training. You can see Bryan’s tweet below, as well as Regal’s initial tweet in which he said that Bryan (and Brian Kendrick) were “already great when I met them”:

To clarify this.I didn’t train @WWEDanielBryan or @mrbriankendrick.I trained with them a lot from 2000.They were very well trained by Shaun Micheal’s and Rudy Boy Gonzalas at Shaun’s school.They were already great when I met them. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 5, 2018

To classify us as “great” in 2000 would be a generous overstatement. Rudy and Shawn provided excellent training for a beginner who wanted to learn, but I would have never had the success I did without your mentorship #fact https://t.co/7N1D7whViV — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 6, 2018

– Ryan Nemeth posted the following sketch titled “Daddy’s Boys” featuring himself and brother Dolph Ziggler. The video was Ted Marsden and written by Nemeth: