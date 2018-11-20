WWE News: Daniel Bryan Says the ‘Yes Movement’ Is Dead, R-Truth Dresses as Gobbledy Gooker

– Daniel Bryan addressed his heel turn on this week’s episode of Smackdown, declaring the “Yes Movement” to be dead. Bryan said his change began three years ago when he announced he was retiring, and that he realized the fans had become fickle when he returned after his long ordeal when the “YES” chants began to dwindle away. He said he lost his fight for the fans, but remembered he was going to fight for himself and his dreams alone when he low blowed AJ Styles to win the WWE Championship.

Bryan than said, “The Old Daniel Bryan is dead. The Yes Movement is DEAD.”

#WWEChampion @WWEDanielBryan fights for his dreams… …even if it means creating a nightmare for everyone who stands in his way. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/c0ooheOg6y — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2018

– WWE posted the following video of R-Truth dressed as the Gobbledy Gooker backstage at Smackdown during segment: