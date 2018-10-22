wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Sends AJ Styles a Message, Sami Zayn Recalls El Generico vs Kevin Steen Match
October 22, 2018 | Posted by
– Daniel Bryan posted to Twitter to taunt AJ Styles heading into their match at WWE Crown Jewel. You can see his post below:
Everyone thinks they’re unbeatable until they get caught by a Small Package! #MrSmallPackage https://t.co/kBjP3Wa4qz
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 22, 2018
– Sami Zayn posted to Twitter as well, recalling a match between Kevin Steen and El Generico in PWG:
Man, those dudes were crazy. https://t.co/pu1mcByWXA
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 22, 2018