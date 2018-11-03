WWE News: Daniel Bryan Set For European Tour, Matches For EVOLVE 116 With WWE Stars, Matt Riddle Still Wants To Retire Brock Lesnar

– PWInsider reports that Daniel Bryan has flown to Europe to be part of the WWE’s tour there.

– EVOLVE has announced that several NXT and 205 Live stars will be on the card for EVOLVE 116 in Oak Lawn, Illinois. It happens on November 10. Kassius Ohno will face Shane Strickland, Mustafa Ali will face Darby Allin and the EVOLVE tag team champions the Street Profits will defend against AR Fox and Leon Ruff. Finally, EVOLVE champion Fabian Aichner will defend against Anthony Henry.

– Matt Riddle posted on Twitter that he was happy Brock Lesnar won the Universal title and still plans to retire him.