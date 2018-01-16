 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon Debate Mixed Match Challenge, WWE Network Collections Updated

January 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan Shane McMahon Smackdown

– WWE posted video of Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon debating the first match in the Mixed Match Challenge. The show premieres tonight on Facebook Watch, with Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya facing Finn Balor & Sasha Banks.

– WWE Network has updated the “Shorts” and “Match of the Year 2017” collections on the WWE Network.

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, Shane McMahon, WWE Mixed Match Challenge, WWE Network, Jeremy Thomas

