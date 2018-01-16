wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon Debate Mixed Match Challenge, WWE Network Collections Updated
January 16, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted video of Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon debating the first match in the Mixed Match Challenge. The show premieres tonight on Facebook Watch, with Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya facing Finn Balor & Sasha Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Will it be championship history or height that brings about victory in the first-round #WWEMMC matchup between @FinnBalor & @SashaBanksWWE vs. @NatByNature and @ShinsukeN? #RAW General Manager @RealKurtAngle and #SDLive General Manager @WWEDanielBryan discuss… pic.twitter.com/N2lNS5gYcB
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2018
– WWE Network has updated the “Shorts” and “Match of the Year 2017” collections on the WWE Network.