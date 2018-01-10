WWE News: Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon Tease Tension on Smackdown, Dark Match Main Event

– Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon teased tension with each other on this week’s episode of Smackdown. The two continued their storyline, with Shane saying they’re not on the same page and criticizing Bryan’s decision making as “impetuous and irrational.” He criticized the AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn and Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable Royal Rumble bookings, saying Bryan was coming off as unstable. Bryan said he could say the same thing about Shane and brought up the McMahon’s history of impetuous decisions. You can see the video below:

– Wrestling Inc reports that Bobby Roode teamed with the Usos to beat Gable, Benjamin and Jinder Mahal in the post-show dark match main event.