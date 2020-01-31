wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Shows Off Back After Strap Match, Bianca Belair Figure

January 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Daniel Bryan WWE TLC Smackdown

– WWE posted a video of Daniel Bryan following his strap match at Royal Rumble.

– Bianca Belair has her own action figure.

– Hurricane Helms joins Major Wrestling Figure podcast.

– Wayback Burgers gives fans a chance to win a trip to a WWE pay-per-view.

