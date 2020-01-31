– WWE posted a video of Daniel Bryan following his strap match at Royal Rumble.

– Bianca Belair has her own action figure.

This is UNREAL!!!!!!! I HAVE AN ACTION FIGURE

BIANCA BELAIR

Available soon in Walmart & Target

– Hurricane Helms joins Major Wrestling Figure podcast.

– Wayback Burgers gives fans a chance to win a trip to a WWE pay-per-view.