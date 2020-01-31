wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Shows Off Back After Strap Match, Bianca Belair Figure
– WWE posted a video of Daniel Bryan following his strap match at Royal Rumble.
– Bianca Belair has her own action figure.
This is UNREAL!!!!!!!
I HAVE AN ACTION FIGURE
💋BIANCA BELAIR💋
…And She is CUTEEEE!
PreOrder NOW at @RingsideC
Available soon in @Walmart & @Target pic.twitter.com/gd5yEtZBTt
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 31, 2020
– Hurricane Helms joins Major Wrestling Figure podcast.
– Wayback Burgers gives fans a chance to win a trip to a WWE pay-per-view.
Watching #WWE on TV? You could win a chance to see your favorite @WWE Superstars live! Text SLAM to 31996 for a chance to win a trip to a @WWE pay-per-view event. Restrictions apply. See https://t.co/zQm2aumYPx for details. @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/UoHY4LDuTU
— Wayback Burgers (@waybackburgers) January 31, 2020
