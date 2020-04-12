wrestling / News
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Trains in Hotel Room For Smackdown Match, Full John Cena vs. Mark Henry Money in the Bank 2013 Bout
Daniel Bryan may be stuck in his hotel room, but he’s still getting his training in for his Smackdown match. Bryan posted the following video of him training for his bout with Cesaro on Friday:
Don’t worry @DrewGulak, even in hotel room quarantine I’m still training for my match with @WWECesaro this Friday. #SorryImNotInMySpandex #BryanGulakConnection pic.twitter.com/LjLmsMsKfX
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) April 12, 2020
– WWE released the full match from Money in the Bank 2013 featuring John Cena and Mark Henry:
