WWE News: Daniel Bryan Trains in Hotel Room For Smackdown Match, Full John Cena vs. Mark Henry Money in the Bank 2013 Bout

April 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan Smackdown

Daniel Bryan may be stuck in his hotel room, but he’s still getting his training in for his Smackdown match. Bryan posted the following video of him training for his bout with Cesaro on Friday:

– WWE released the full match from Money in the Bank 2013 featuring John Cena and Mark Henry:

Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Mark Henry, Money in the Bank, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

