WWE News: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles Preview Clip, More Raw Video Highlights, WWE 24 Ric Rlair Bonus Clip With Triple H

– WWE released a preview clip for this week’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament finals between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles. Bryan and Styles will face each other for the vacant title on Friday Night Smackdown on June 12. The show will be broadcast on the FOX Network at 8:00 pm EST.

– WWE released more highlights and clips for last night’s episode of Raw. You can check out those clips and post-show backstage promo videos below.





















– An extra clip has been released from the WWE 24 special, Ric Flair: The Final Farewell, where Triple H reflects on inducting Ric Flair for the Hall of Fame. For Triple H, the worst part was repeatedly asking Flair to wrap up his induction speech. You can check out that clip below.