WWE News: Daniel Bryan Wants to Face Drew Gulak, Total Divas Episode 9.3 Recap, Asuka Has Dinner at Salon

– During the WWE Draft, Drew Gulak was drafted to Smackdown. Former WWE champion Daniel Bryan talked about wanting to wrestle him on Twitter. You can see his message below.

Daniel Bryan wrote, “Hmmm… I love @DrewGulak’s hard nosed mat style and have been wanting to wrestle him for years. With all the shakeups in WWE, Maybe now is our chance #GulakVsBryan #WWE #SmackdownOnFox.”

– E! Entertainment released a recap clip for Total Divas episode 9.3. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE Superstar Asuka shared a video on her YouTube channel showing her getting her hair done at a salon this week in Las Vegas while also having some dinner. You can check out her video below.