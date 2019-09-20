WWE News: Daniel Bryan Works Babyface at Philippines House Show, Revival’s Network Pic of the Week, Stock Up

– Daniel Bryan had an alignment change for WWE’s house show in Manila, The Philippines. Wrestling Inc reports that Bryan got a huge babyface reaction and worked more as a face, including shaking Kingston’s hand after the match and raising Kingston’s arm for the crowd.

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.65 on Friday, up $0.61 (0.84%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.59% on the day.

– The latest WWE Network Pick of the Week is below, with The Revival picking their Smackdown Tag Team Championship win over New Day at Clash of Champions: