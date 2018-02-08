WWE News: Daniel Bryan WrestleMania Signing Sells Out, WWE Stock Down, Total Divas Season Six On WWE Network

– Daniel Bryan’s scheduled VIP signing at WrestleMania AXXESS has sold out, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the listing was pulled earlier today and sources in the company said that the reason is because it was sold out.

Bryan’s VIP signing is on April 8th at 8 AM.

– The sixth season of Total Divas is now available on the VOD section of WWE Network.

– WWE’s stock closed at $33.84 on Thursday after the company’s earnings report. That number is down $0.15 (0.5%) from the previous closing price. While that is a drop despite the strong news in the earnings call, it must be noted that the fall was much lower than the market as a whole. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,033 points, down 4.15%, on Thursday.