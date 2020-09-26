WWE News: Daniel Cormier Reveals His Picks for Top WWE Commentary Calls, Jey Uso and His Son Featured in Chronicle Preview Clip

– Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier took to Twitter to respond to a WWE poll question asking fans what the single greatest commentary call in WWE history is. Daniel Cormier, who is a longtime wrestling fan, shared his thoughts.

Cormier tweeted, “1. Undertaker throws mankind off the cell Ross says he broke him in half! 2. All of Bobby Heenans call of Flair in his first royal rumble.”

– WWE has released a preview clip for a new episode of WWE Chronicle showcasing Jey Uso. In the new clip, Jey Uso’s son predicts the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at Clash of Champions 2020 tomorrow. That new episode of WWE Chronicle is now available on the WWE Network. You can view that clip below: