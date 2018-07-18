WWE News: Daniel Cormier On What Seth Rollins Texted Him After UFC 226, Karl Anderson Comments On Being Called A Jobber, Rusev Says He’ll Never Give Up

– In an interview with Instinct Culture, Daniel Cormier revealed what Seth Rollins texted him after he won the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 226. He joked that his friendship with Rollins could be why Lesnar is mad at him.

He said: “Maybe that’s why [Lesnar’s] mad at me because I’m friends with Seth Rollins. I got a text message from Seth right after the fight. He goes, ‘congratulations now go kick Brock’s ass.’ That’s what I’m gonna do.”

As for how he felt at the end of UFC 226, he added: ““I was really thinking, ‘I’m having a WrestleMania moment.’”

First interview is up! I talked to @dc_mma about #BrockLesnar, if he thinks we'll see Connor/Khabib this year, if he still plans on retiring at 40, if he's defending the Light Heavyweight title soon + more! #ESPYS #HumanitarianAwards #DanielCormier https://t.co/9geykfTISv pic.twitter.com/Ep4YDOKcPJ — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 18, 2018

– In a post on Twitter, Karl Anderson reacted to a fan who said that he was a jobber in WWE.

Wish you guys would go back to NJPW where you weren't jobbers like you are in WWE. — J.J. 🍢 (@fsubey) July 18, 2018

😂 come on J.J. take a breather babe https://t.co/FI8So9ShU1 — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) July 18, 2018

– In a post on Twitter, John Cena once again used his “Never Give Up” catchphrase, which Rusev liked the sound of.

Never give up. I really like the sound of that. — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 17, 2018

Thank you, John. I never will https://t.co/MxPJoLvY4i — Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 17, 2018