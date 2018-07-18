Quantcast

 

WWE News: Daniel Cormier On What Seth Rollins Texted Him After UFC 226, Karl Anderson Comments On Being Called A Jobber, Rusev Says He’ll Never Give Up

July 18, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In an interview with Instinct Culture, Daniel Cormier revealed what Seth Rollins texted him after he won the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 226. He joked that his friendship with Rollins could be why Lesnar is mad at him.

He said: “Maybe that’s why [Lesnar’s] mad at me because I’m friends with Seth Rollins. I got a text message from Seth right after the fight. He goes, ‘congratulations now go kick Brock’s ass.’ That’s what I’m gonna do.

As for how he felt at the end of UFC 226, he added: ““I was really thinking, ‘I’m having a WrestleMania moment.’

– In a post on Twitter, Karl Anderson reacted to a fan who said that he was a jobber in WWE.

– In a post on Twitter, John Cena once again used his “Never Give Up” catchphrase, which Rusev liked the sound of.

Never Give Up ! Happy #RusevDay

A post shared by Miroslav Barnyashev (@rusevig) on

Karl Anderson, Rusev, Seth Rollins, Joseph Lee

