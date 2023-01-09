WWE News: DaParty Release Their First Song to Spotify, Shotzi Visits Graceland, Most Shocking RAW Moment From Every Year

– DaParty, the group that includes Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole and Claudio Castagnoli, have released their first song. Yes, you read that right. The song is called ‘Can’t Stop Da Party’. It’s now available on Spotify.

– Shotzi visited Graceland while she was in Memphis recently.

– WWE posted a new video looking at the most shocking RAW moment for each year it’s been on the air.