WWE News: Dark Main Event Set for Next Week’s Raw, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights, DaParty Attempts Beat the Heat Challenge

– The AT&T Center is advertising a dark match for Monday’s edition of WWE Raw in San Antonio, Texas. Bobby Lashley will team up with MVP against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in what will likely be a dark main event.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be appearing on Monday’s show as well to confront World Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of their match at SummerSlam next weekend. Also, Randy Orton faces Omos, and Drew McIntyre will face Jinder Mahal’s henchmen Veer and Shanky.

