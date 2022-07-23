wrestling / News

WWE News: Dark Match Result From Before Smackdown, WWE Playlist Looks at McAfee vs. Corbin

July 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

– Drew Gulak and Ricochet teamed up in the dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the duo defeated beat Los Lotharios in the match that took place before tonight’s show went on the air.

– WWE posted the latest episode of WWE Playlist looking at Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin’s Road to their match at SummerSlam:

