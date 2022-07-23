wrestling / News
WWE News: Dark Match Result From Before Smackdown, WWE Playlist Looks at McAfee vs. Corbin
July 22, 2022
– Drew Gulak and Ricochet teamed up in the dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the duo defeated beat Los Lotharios in the match that took place before tonight’s show went on the air.
– WWE posted the latest episode of WWE Playlist looking at Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin’s Road to their match at SummerSlam:
