WWE News: Dark Match Takes Place Before Smackdown Taping, WWE Hall of Famers Film For Big Show’s Show, Smackdown and 205 Live Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Apollo Crews beat Buddy Murphy in a dark match prior to last night’s Smackdown tapings.
– Mick Foley, Rikishi and Mark Henry filmed segments for Big Show’s Netflix sitcom The Big Show Show recently.
– WWE has released the following video highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live:
