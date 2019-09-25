wrestling / News

WWE News: Dark Match Takes Place Before Smackdown Taping, WWE Hall of Famers Film For Big Show's Show, Smackdown and 205 Live Highlights

September 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Apollo Crews Raw 12-31-18 WWE Main Event Smackdown

PWInsider reports that Apollo Crews beat Buddy Murphy in a dark match prior to last night’s Smackdown tapings.

– Mick Foley, Rikishi and Mark Henry filmed segments for Big Show’s Netflix sitcom The Big Show Show recently.

– WWE has released the following video highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live:

