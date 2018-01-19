 

WWE News: Darren Young Makes First Post-Release Social Media Post, Poll on Royal Rumble, WWE Now on Mixed Match Challenge

January 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Darren Young

– Darren Young has made his first posts on social media this week since being released back in October. Young, who has been quiet on his Twitter account, posted a message on Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and then retweeted a picture of himself and Bellator flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane:

– WWE’s latest poll asks which match fans are most looking forward to at the Royal Rumble. As of this writing, the results are:

The Men’s Royal Rumble Match: 45%
The Women’s Royal Rumble Match: 29%
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane — Universal Title Triple Threat Match: 17%
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn — WWE Title 2-on-1 Handicap Match: 5%
Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan vs. Cesaro & Sheamus: 1%
The Usos vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin — 2-out-of-3-Falls Match: 2%
Enzo Amore vs. Cedric Alexander: 1%

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley taking a look at the first week of the Mixed Match Challenge. The first episode featured Sasha Banks and Finn Balor defeating Natalya and Shinsuke Nakamura.

