WWE News: Darren Young Updates Social Media Accounts, WWE Looks at Celebrities at Miz & Maryse’s Baby Shower

February 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Darren Young

– The former Darren Young has updated his social media accounts to reflect his WWE release. Young, who was released in October of last year, has changed his accounts to his real name, Fred Rosser, and made his first posts under the new names:

– WWE.com has posted a new article looking at the celebrities who attended The Miz and Maryse’s baby shower such as Avril Lavigne, Ryan Cabrera, Dennis Haskins, and WWE alumna Eve Torres Gracie. You can read it at the link.

Darren Young, Maryse, The Miz

