WWE News: Date and Location Set For New Year’s Day Smackdown Taping, Sheamus Teases Cricket Wireless Project

– WWE has set the date and location for their taping of the 2019 New Year’s Day Smackdown. The company announced on Tuesday that the episode will tape on December 29th in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena. The pre-sale code via Ticketmaster is HOLIDAY.

– Sheamus took to Twitter to tease an upcoming project with WWE sponsor Cricket Wireless:

