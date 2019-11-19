wrestling / News

WWE News: David Arguette Set For This Week’s WWE Backstage, Identity of Erick Rowan’s Raw Opponent

November 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– David Arquette is going to promo school this week on WWE Backstage. The show announced on Twitter on Monday night that the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion will be in this week’s “Promo School” segment. The show airs on FOX Sports 1 at 11 PM ET.

Wrestling Inc reports that Erick Rowan’s squash match opponent on Raw was “The Prince of Rome” D3, an indy talent from the Northeast. D3 also did a squash match to Braun Strowman back in July at Raw Reunion. Highlights from the match are below:”

